The Vava car air vent phone mount cradle is down to $3.99 with code 9WU7OVUS on Amazon. Without the code, it's going for $10 and regularly sells for around $8. Either way, it does not drop this low without a coupon code like this. Use it while you can!

Even on bumpy roads, this phone mount will stay secure and won't scratch your vents because of an internal spring mechanism. It has a one-click release, which means you only need one hand to operate it and detach the phone. The cradle can be stretched and the bottom adjusted to the left or right to help you find the best possible fit and make room for charging cables. The 360-degree rotatable joint helps you find the best viewing angle no matter what you're doing. The mount is designed for horizontal and vertical air vents and is compatible with all major Android phones and Apple iPhones.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.