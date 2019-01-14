The V-Moda Crossfade Over-Ear Wireless Headphones have dropped to just $99.99 at Amazon. These headphones usually sell for around $155 on average there and have never dropped this low until today, though we did see a sale on the refurbished version during Black Friday 2018 for this price. This deal is currently available on all colors of the headphones while supplies last.

V-Moda's Crossfade over-ear headphones can be used in wireless mode via Bluetooth, or wired mode which provides zero latency — a must-have for gamers and audiophiles. They have a built-in microphone, a rechargeable battery that provides up to 12 hours of life, and 50mm drivers for powerful sound. They are made from steel and vegan leather and meet military standards for durability. The ear cups and headband have memory foam for extra comfort as well. They have 4.2 stars based on over 500 reviews on Amazon.

