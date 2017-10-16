At some point you have to assume Anker is just losing money.

The Anker PowerPort 4 4-port USB wall charger is down to $18.99 with code BEST2242 on Amazon. That price is $6 off its usual street price and matches previous low prices we've seen through other coupon codes.

Turns out, there are quite a few Anker things on sale right now. If you need to equip your wall charger with some charging cables, this 10-foot lightning cable is down to $14.99, which is its first drop from its standard $18 price since May.

The PowerPort 4 is one of Anker's premiere devices. It even has glowing reviews from The Wall Street Journal and The Wirecutter. It uses PowerIQ and VoltageBoost to provide as fast a charge as possible. It's also small enough with a foldable plug that you can just toss it in your bag if you're a person on the go.

If you need a wall charger but want a Quick Charge port too, this 5-port wall charger includes one QC 3.0 port and is down to $25.99 from a street price of $32.

All Anker devices come with a 18-month warranty.

What makes this deal worth considering? - The PowerPort 4 is a well-reviewed wall charger, and this is one of the best prices we've ever seen for it.

