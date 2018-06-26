Amazon has the Google Pixelbook USB-C Charger on sale for just $49 right now. Today's deal marks its lowest price ever and an $11 drop from what it sells for regularly.

This compact wall adapter is not just a good fit for the Pixelbook; you can also use it with various other USB-C devices. It features USB Power Delivery 3.0 technology and a 45W output so you can quickly charge up. It comes with a six-foot-long USB-C cable and features strong reviews from a handful of customers at Amazon currently.