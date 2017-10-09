Your old Micro-USB cables just became useful again!

Is this deal for me?

The move from Micro-USB to USB-C is great for many reasons, but it also means that all of your old cables won't work to charge your new phone. Before you ditch all those cables and start looking for new ones to replace them, you may want to consider another option.

Right now you can pick up a 2-pack of Aukey Micro-USB to USB-C adapters for just $2.96 at Amazon when you use the coupon code EDMAOKMY. These generally sell for between $5 and $8 on average, so being able to pick them up for under $3 is pretty awesome.

Convert your USB-A to Micro USB cables into a USB-A to USB-C cables to charge and connect with the next generation of Type-C devices

Premium aluminum finish with seamless reversible USB-C connector head plugs in either direction, compatible with USB-C smartphones, tablets, laptops and other Type C devices

Fast charging and reliable data transfer up to 480 Mbps

Super small, will work with any Micro-USB cable, great to have at home, office, car

Odds are you will be using your phone at home, in the car, in the office, and more, so you may want to pick up more than just two of these adapters. Keep one in your pocket and one everywhere else so you are never without a way to charge your phone!

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - USB-C is becoming far more popular, and most new phones (except the iPhone) are launching with this connection type. Your old cables won't work anymore, and you won't want to spend a ton to replace them.

