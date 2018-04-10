The WD Elements 4TB desktop hard drive is down to $79.99 on Amazon. That's $20 off its normal price and a match for the lowest we've ever seen.

If 4TB is too much or you need something to take out and about, you can get the 2TB drive for just $58.49 right now. That's the portable version and a great deal.

The desktop drive is simply plug-and-play. It uses USB 3.0 ports, so all you have to do is connect it and begin transferring whatever you want. It is compatible with Windows and Mac, but you'll need to reformat it for the latter. Users give this series 4.3 stars based on 698 reviews.

See on Amazon