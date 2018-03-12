One of today's Amazon Gold Box deals of the day features a selection of PNY storage devices, including SD cards, flash drives, and solid state drives. The PNY Turbo 64GB USB 3.0 flash drive, for example, is down to $13.99 with this sale. That's a drop from its $20 street price and the lowest price ever for that drive.

Some of the other devices on sale include:

