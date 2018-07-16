In celebration of Prime Day, Amazon is offering discounts on a selection of unlocked smartphones including options like the Essential Phone and the Honor 7X. There's also a Samsung wireless charger on sale for $30. These deals are exclusively available to Prime members as part of Amazon's Prime Day. If you're not a member, you can still grab today's discounts by starting a free 30-day trial.
Some of the deals available include:
- Essential Phone for $249.99
- Honor 7X for $169.99
- Huawei Mate SE for $219.99
- Huawei Mate 10 for $499.99
- Samsung Qi-certified Fast Wireless Charging Stand for $29.99
Make sure to visit Amazon to check out the full selection on sale today.