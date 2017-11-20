This deal features the Moto G5 Plus at its lowest price ever!

Is this deal for me?

Amazon is selling the unlocked Moto G5 Plus phone for just $169.99. This is the device's lowest price ever and saves you around $50 off its regular price. This offer is only available on the Lunar Gray device.

The Moto G5 Plus features:

Fingerprint reader

High-grade aluminum design

Octa-core processor

5.2" HD Display

12 MP rear camera

5 MP front-facing camera

3000 mAh battery

Android 7.0

This model comes with 32GB of storage space though there's a 64GB model available for $300. You can add a microSD card for more space if you want as well.

TL;DR

- This unlocked device is free of ads unlike the other discounted version Amazon sells. Things to know before you buy! - The Moto G5 Plus has a 4.1 out of 5-star rating on Amazon and is the #1 best-seller on the site in the Unlocked Cell Phones category.

