This deal features the Moto G5 Plus at its lowest price ever!

Is this deal for me?

Amazon is selling the unlocked Moto G5 Plus phone for just $169.99. This is the device's lowest price ever and saves you around $50 off its regular price. This offer is only available on the Lunar Gray device.

The Moto G5 Plus features:

  • Fingerprint reader
  • High-grade aluminum design
  • Octa-core processor
  • 5.2" HD Display
  • 12 MP rear camera
  • 5 MP front-facing camera
  • 3000 mAh battery
  • Android 7.0

This model comes with 32GB of storage space though there's a 64GB model available for $300. You can add a microSD card for more space if you want as well.

TL;DR

  • What makes this deal worth considering? - This unlocked device is free of ads unlike the other discounted version Amazon sells.
  • Things to know before you buy! - The Moto G5 Plus has a 4.1 out of 5-star rating on Amazon and is the #1 best-seller on the site in the Unlocked Cell Phones category.

