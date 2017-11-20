This deal features the Moto G5 Plus at its lowest price ever!
Amazon is selling the unlocked Moto G5 Plus phone for just $169.99. This is the device's lowest price ever and saves you around $50 off its regular price. This offer is only available on the Lunar Gray device.
The Moto G5 Plus features:
- Fingerprint reader
- High-grade aluminum design
- Octa-core processor
- 5.2" HD Display
- 12 MP rear camera
- 5 MP front-facing camera
- 3000 mAh battery
- Android 7.0
This model comes with 32GB of storage space though there's a 64GB model available for $300. You can add a microSD card for more space if you want as well.
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - This unlocked device is free of ads unlike the other discounted version Amazon sells.
- Things to know before you buy! - The Moto G5 Plus has a 4.1 out of 5-star rating on Amazon and is the #1 best-seller on the site in the Unlocked Cell Phones category.
Reader comments
Either nobody cares or they're all sleep. Lol.
Good deal on this though.. I wish the 64GB was down to $270 at least.