The Anker Soundcore Model Zero portable Bluetooth speaker has dropped to $139.99 on Amazon thanks to a 30% off on-page coupon that takes $60 off its regular price. The Model Zero is a relatively new device that has only been around since November, and we have never seen a deal on it before.

The speaker is a "seamless loop of pitch black" that wants to capture your eyes as much as your ears. It's also a solid design for sound strong enough to fill the room thanks to its quad-driver array. It has also been certified for Hi-Res Audio, which means it creates very high-quality sound. Other tech includes Scan-Speak drivers for outstanding music reproduction and BassUp tech for intense low-end power. The Model Zero is water resistant and the battery lasts for 10 hours of playtime.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.