Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is now on sale at Amazon for $29.99, a discount of $7 off its average selling price. This game is only available for PlayStation 4.

The Lost Legacy was originally announced as DLC for Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, but was eventually released as a stand-alone game due to the length of its main story which lasts around seven hours. Instead of running around as the series' main character, Nathan, this time you'll play as his former associate and lover Chloe as she ventures through India's Western Ghats mountain range to locate a fabled artifact, the Tusk of Ganesh.

This game also includes access to Uncharted 4's Multiplayer and Survival modes. However, online multiplayer does require a PlayStation Plus membership.

