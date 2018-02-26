UE's Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker is now on sale at Amazon for just $59.99 in your choice of six different colors. At just 50 cents above its lowest price ever, today is a perfect day to make this speaker your own. It also marks a $19 drop from its average price.

While compact, the Wonderboom speaker blasts sound out 360 degrees which helps kick up any party. It's waterproof and can last for up to ten hours on a single charge, and its Bluetooth can connect from up to 100 feet away from your device. What's cool about Wonderboom speakers is that two of them can be connected together for even bigger sound.

This speaker features a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon with over 430 reviews.

