Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a sweet deal on UE Roll 2 Bluetooth speaker!

Dell has the black and gray UE Roll 2 for $50 with code UEROLL1. That price is $20 better than Amazon and almost as good as previous deals where the UE Roll 2 dropped to $45, which only worked on some of the uglier colors. The deal comes with free shipping.

If that coupon code feels like a missed opportunity, its because other numbers get you discounts on different colors. UEROLL2 gets you 50% off the Volcano (Black & Red) version. UEROLL3 gets you 50% off Atmosphere (Blue & Red).

More than 690 Best Buy customers rate it 4.7 out of 5 stars and 98% of customers would recommend this product to a friend. The UE Roll 2 has an impressive 2-inch driver with two 3/4-inch tweeters and gives you up to nine hours of your favorite tunes.

Its water-resistant design makes it a great addition for your next trip to the beach or just relaxing by the pool. Let your friends join in on the party too, you can pair up to eight Bluetooth-enabled devices or it also has a 3.5mm jack on it so you can easily play from devices that don't have Bluetooth.

Read more about the UE Roll 2 through our full review.

