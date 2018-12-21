Amazon has the super powerful UE MEGABOOM on sale for $99.99, a savings of $150 from its regular price. That marks its lowest price ever there; Best Buy just offered this price on the speaker as a one-day deal earlier this week too, so there's a good chance this offer won't last for much longer than that. It sells for over $175 on average otherwise.

The UE MEGABOOM has an IPX7 waterproof rating so you can use it by the pool, at the lake, in the rain, and more. It also has 360-degree sound with deep bass and offers up to 20 hours of music playback per charge.

You can connect it with an Echo Dot for hands-free control of what's playing, or connect it with up to 50 other UE speakers if you want to pretend like you're at a concert venue. Most of the other color options are selling between $160 and $200 right now, so don't miss out on this limited-time offer which saves you big.

