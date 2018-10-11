The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 book cover keyboard has dropped down to $89.99 on Amazon. This keyboard cover normally sells for around $110 and was going for as much as $150 in early September. The drop to $90 is the lowest we have seen.

The Galaxy Tab S4 is, surprisingly, not included in that $90 price. However, you can get one to go with your new keyboard cover for just $748 on Amazon. The keyboard helps cover your screen when it's not in use and increases your productivity by making typing more convenient. It has user-friendly key placement and a place to store your tablet's stylus. The intuitive Pogo pin connectors make it easy to setup, too.

