The ZealSound TWS outdoor waterproof Bluetooth speaker is down to $15.60 on Amazon. Here's how to get it that low... First, follow this link and add the speaker to your cart to take 55% off the price through that promo. Then go to the product page manually and clip the 6% off on-page coupon or clip it in your shopping cart. Make sure you've only got one speaker (unless you want to buy more than one) when you go to check out, and the price with the 55% off promo and 6% off coupon should come down to $15.60 total.

The speaker has 360-degree sound with advanced features like noise and wind reduction technology, bass radiators, and a unique loudspeaker cavity structure for the best sounds. It has a room-filling sound along with access to streaming services like Pandora and Spotify. You can also pair more than one speaker together for Bluetooth stereo sound. The speaker is resistant to splashes, rain, dust, sand, and more. Keep it on your desk or take it to the beach.

