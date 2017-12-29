Buy smart accessories smartly.
The TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug two-pack is now on sale at Amazon for just $39.99. Other than when it was $35 at B&H Photo on Black Friday, this looks to be the lowest price ever for these smart plugs. At just $5 above the Black Friday pricing, it's nothing to scoff at. A single one of these plugs is currently selling for $35 on its own, so this is a really smart way to save some cash.
These smart plugs come with energy monitoring, allowing you to track real-time and historical energy use.
Features include:
- Amazon Echo voice control - Amazon Echo (sold separately) lets you control devices connected to the smart plugs just using your voice
- Easy to use and install - Just plug a device into the Smart Plug and connect to your Wi-Fi network. No hub required
- Scheduling - Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise
- Remote access - control devices connected to the smart plug wherever you have internet using the free Kasa app on your smartphone
- Away mode - turns your devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home
These plugs have a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars with over 1,600 reviews.
Reader comments
I have the hs100 and within 5 minutes it was up and running and connected to my echo. Unfortunately the size prohibits you from using the second plug in your outlet. Otherwise these are a steal at 20.00 apiece. I wish the switches would have a deal like this!!
Give me an idea of what you can connect to this.
I wanted to connect my air conditioner to one of these but the AC only turns on when you press the ON key on the remote... Am I missing something?
Cheers
Christmas tree lights. Lamps, etc. Anything that doesn't have a rocker switch really. For instance, it won't work with my Keurig coffee machine. You leave switch to on and let these devices control them.