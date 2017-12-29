Buy smart accessories smartly.

The TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug two-pack is now on sale at Amazon for just $39.99. Other than when it was $35 at B&H Photo on Black Friday, this looks to be the lowest price ever for these smart plugs. At just $5 above the Black Friday pricing, it's nothing to scoff at. A single one of these plugs is currently selling for $35 on its own, so this is a really smart way to save some cash.

These smart plugs come with energy monitoring, allowing you to track real-time and historical energy use.

Features include:

Amazon Echo voice control - Amazon Echo (sold separately) lets you control devices connected to the smart plugs just using your voice

Easy to use and install - Just plug a device into the Smart Plug and connect to your Wi-Fi network. No hub required

Scheduling - Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise

Remote access - control devices connected to the smart plug wherever you have internet using the free Kasa app on your smartphone

Away mode - turns your devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home

These plugs have a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars with over 1,600 reviews.

