The coupon code TWITCHCON20 takes an extra 20% off this selection of gaming gear on Amazon. Amazon loves to run these deals when gaming conventions come around.

There were similar codes for PAX West and Gamescom. However, this sale has a wholly different set of products.

This offer expires October 28.

TwitchCon is one of the newer gaming conventions. Although technically it's a convention started by Twitch.tv to celebrate video streaming, video game streamers make up the majority of that population. So it features a lot of the men and women who play video games for a living - a gravy train I unfortunately missed out on.

Here's a break down of some of the deals available:

This is just a few of the gaming products available with this discount.

What makes this deal worth considering? - There are a lot of gaming peripherals in this sale, many of which we've never seen drop this low. If you need to enhance your gaming setup, this is the deal for you.

