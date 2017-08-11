Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a way to get 5 free Overwatch loot boxes!

So this deal is pretty simple. If you own the video game Overwatch and you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get 5 free loot boxes for the game. The loot boxes come from Twitch Prime, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. You can still get the Overwatch Golden Loot Box that was released previously, and you can expect 5 more loot boxes to be released in October. This deal is good from Aug 10 to Sept 10.

Since Twitch is now owned by Amazon, Twitch Prime is basically a side benefit of being an Amazon Prime member. It gets you ad-free streaming on Twitch, a free monthly subscription to use on your favorite streamer, and access to awesome exclusive content like this deal. If you want to learn more about the program, check out the Windows Central article on it.

If you aren't a member of Amazon Prime, and subsequently not a member of Twitch Prime, but you want to be, you can sign up here.

Overwatch is not the only game that releases exclusive content on Twitch. So far they've done tons of games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Warframe, For Honor, and many others. This is a deal that will never die so keep a look out for your favorite games.

If you don't have Overwatch yet, you can get it for PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4, and this deal works with every platform.

If you need a console to play it on, there are a couple of great Xbox One S bundle deals going on right now, too.

