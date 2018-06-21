The Samsung DeX Station Desktop Experience is down to $57 on Amazon, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. It has been selling between $80 and $86 for the last few months and hasn't dropped below $70 until now.

This device converts your smartphone into a desktop. It works with plenty of models including the Galaxy Note8, S8 and S9, and the Plus versions. It has a built-in fan to cool your phone while it's docked. It adds two USB-A 2.0 ports, a USB-C charging port, LAN Ethernet, and more. This lets you add a mouse and keyboard to use with your phone. The device closes to a flat disk so it's easy to carry around and comes with a travel adapter and USB-C cable. Users give it 3.8 stars based on 366 reviews.

See on Amazon