If you've been looking to make the move to streaming all of your media, including your television shows, this may be the promotion for you. Right now, DirecTV is offering a free one-month trial of its DirecTV Now service when you use the coupon code RULESFREE9. The normal free trial period is only 7 days. You can sign up for any of the packages, including the most expensive options, and still get the first month for free.
DirecTV Now plans start at $35 a month for 60+ live channels and go as much as $70 a month for $120+ live channels. You can also add other premium channels, like HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz. If you're looking for local channels, make sure you pick up an OTA HD antenna.
Be sure to set a reminder for when your one month is coming to an end so that you can change your lineup selection or cancel before you get billed again.
Reader comments
Except you will start receiving marketing emails and stuff in the mail for going through the trial....
DirecTV Now, like several OTT services, has the wrong FOX RSN for me. I should get Fox Sports Kansas City, but just like Sling, and Playstation Vue they give me Fox Sports Midwest. YouTube TV, Hulu, and FuboTV have FSKC, but are lacking in other areas.
Used 2 trials back to back when game of thrones was on.
Thanks.
My recent free trial of PlayStation Vue ends tomorrow. I'll have to check this out and see if it's any better than the **** show it was when it started
If DTVNow would only add a good DVR plan, I'd probably be willing to bite the bullet and cut the cord (sorry for the mixed metaphor there...)
So do you have to use a credit card to sign up for this "free" trial?
Yes, but I'm almost positive that you can just use a different email address and do as many free trials as you want...it absolutely is a free trial though, you can cancel at any time (and the trial will continue for that month).