If you've been looking to make the move to streaming all of your media, including your television shows, this may be the promotion for you. Right now, DirecTV is offering a free one-month trial of its DirecTV Now service when you use the coupon code RULESFREE9. The normal free trial period is only 7 days. You can sign up for any of the packages, including the most expensive options, and still get the first month for free.

DirecTV Now plans start at $35 a month for 60+ live channels and go as much as $70 a month for $120+ live channels. You can also add other premium channels, like HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz. If you're looking for local channels, make sure you pick up an OTA HD antenna.

Be sure to set a reminder for when your one month is coming to an end so that you can change your lineup selection or cancel before you get billed again.

