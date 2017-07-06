With Prime Day rapidly approaching, the team at Thrifter is back again with a great deal on an Amazon Tap!

The Amazon Tap sits in the middle of Amazon's Echo lineup, and if you've been looking to grab one for your home or the office, today is the day. Amazon is running a bunch of one-day sales leading up to Prime Day, and this one scores you a certified refurbished Amazon Tap for just $69.99, a savings of $40 from its normal price. What makes the timing of this deal even more important is that Amazon plans to offer voice exclusive discounts on Prime Day, meaning you'll need an Alexa-enabled product to take advantage of them.

Amazon states the certified refurbished Amazon Taps have been tested and will look and work like new. If these sell anything like the Echo Dots did, this deal won't last all day. If you aren't already a member of Amazon's Prime service, now is also a great time to sign up for the free 30-day trial. This will not only allow you to grab a discounted Amazon Tap today, but also take part in all the Prime Day fun that is right around the corner.

See at Amazon

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!