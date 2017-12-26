How much time have you wasted in your life shuffling around your home looking for your keys? Never again!

These TrackR pixel 5-pack Bluetooth tracking devices are down to $42.29 on Amazon. These trackers normally sell for $75. They dropped to $50 for the Black Friday shopping season, but that was the lowest they've ever gone before this deal.

There are a couple of other packs on sale, but they are either out of stock (you can order at the deal price and get them when they come back) or in very limited supply. The 8-pack multicolor, which is the one out of stock, is down to $44.99 from a street price around $100. The 8-pack of black trackers is down to $45.91 from a normal price around $100. The best previous low for either of these was $70 over Black Friday.

Features include:

Always losing things? TrackR is here to help! So small and lightweight, you can attach it to anything.

TrackR uses Bluetooth technology to find items at close range—up to 100 feet away. Use the TrackR app to ring your device, now with flashing LED lights to help you find it fast.

See where you last had your keys, wallet, laptop – on a map. TrackR's global crowd locate feature will alert you when your missing item has been spotted.

Can't find your phone? Press your TrackR device to make your phone ring, even on silent mode.

Free TrackR app download, compatible with iOS & Android. 3 gift sleeves included - no wrapping required!

The free app will notify you when the TrackR's battery is low and lets you replace it for free (if you live in the U.S.).

