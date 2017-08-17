Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a $15 discount on Smart plugs

Smart plugs are a great addition to any house. If you don't have any smart home equipment and want to get started, these plugs are one of the best purchases that you can make. Amazon currently has a 2-pack of TP-Link smart plugs priced at just $39.99 when you use the coupon code 15SMARTKIT at checkout. For two of them you'd normally pay around $55, so this is a $15 savings, bringing the cost per unit down to $20 each.

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Remote Access: Control devices connected to the Smart Plug wherever you have Internet using the free Kasa app on your smartphone

Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone using the free Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android 4.1 or higher & iOS8 or higher)

Use Away-Mode to turn devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home while you are away

Easy to use and install. Just plug a device into the Smart Plug and connect to your Wi-Fi network. Includes 2x HS100 Smart Plugs

If you're just looking for a single smart plug, be sure to check out this deal on D-Link's option for just $20.

