Lowest barrier of entry for you to start your smart home is right here.

The TP-Link smart plug is down to $19.99 on Amazon. This device normally sells for $30. It has had a couple drops to $25 and one as low as $23, but it hasn't matched this deal price since earlier in the summer.

This is one of the easiest ways to start adding smart home elements to your appliances. It needs no hub and comes with a free app. So all you have to do is plug it in, connect it to your Wi-Fi, download the free app, and you can turn whatever you've plugged into it on and off with your phone.

If you do already have an Echo Dot or something similar, you can connect it to that easily to enable voice control.

Here are all the features:

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your tablet or smartphone using the free Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android 4.1 or higher & iOS8 or higher).

Use Away-Mode to turn devices on and off at different times to give the appearance that someone is home while you are away.

Easy to use and install. Just plug a device into the Smart Plug and connect to your Wi-Fi network. 120VAC Volt Compatible.

Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise.

The smart plug has 4 stars based on more than 6,000 user reviews.

See on Amazon