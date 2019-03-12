B&H has the 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Dimmable LB200 LED Smart Bulbs on sale today for just $26.99. That's a pretty stellar deal on it, as you'd normally pay $50 for the pair or $25 for the bulbs individually. In fact, this deal makes each bulb just $13.50 which is lower than we've ever seen them go for on their own.

Unlike other smart bulbs, these Kasa bulbs don't require that you have a separate hub to make them work. You'll simply need to download the free Kasa app for iOS or Android to start controlling them from anywhere in the world. You'll also be able to schedule them to turn on or off whenever's convenient. If you have a device such as the Echo Dot or Google Home Mini, you can even voice control these bulbs.

Over 50 customers at Amazon left a review for this smart bulb resulting in a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

See at B&H

