Grab a two-pack of the TP-Link HS103P2 Wi-Fi Smart Plug Lite for $22.99 at B&H. This pack usually sells for around $35, and today's deal is actually even better than a sale going on at Amazon where the 2-pack is temporarily down to $30.

Save big buying two of these plugs together. B&H's deal even beats other retailers.

Another 2-pack with the TP-Link HS200 smart light switch is also on sale for $39.99 from a street price of $70.

I have several different smart devices, including multiple brands of smart plugs, and I'd say the TP-Link smart plugs are by far my favorite. They're very easy to set up and once they're set up fairly rarely fail for any reason. Even if you move them, getting them reconnected to your smart home is very simple.

These plugs use a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network and allow you to remotely control whatever is plugged in. Use the Kasa app on iOS or Android or connect to an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart home ecosystem for voice control. You can set away mode, schedule usage, and more using the smart home features.

