TP-Link's Deco M5 mesh networking system 3-pack has dropped to $135.99 at Amazon. We shared a deal recently when it dropped to around $156 and thought that was a nice price, but this one is $20 better. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for a system that has sold as high as $200 recently and sells for an average of $180.

A single Deco M5 device is $80 on its own, so you're actually getting three for less than the price of two with this deal.

The Deco M5 replaces your Wi-Fi router and any other devices you've been using to make up for dead zones like range extenders. It can cover up to 4,500 square feet of your home in strong, stable wireless signal. TP-Link HomeCare gives the system security. Adaptive routing technology lets it choose the fastest path to keep your network running smooth. With the TP-Link Deco app, all you have to do is follow the on-screen instructions to get the system up and running as soon as possible. TP-Link covers the Deco M5 with a two-year warranty.

At Amazon, over 700 customers left a review for the Deco M5 resulting in a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

