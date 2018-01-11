Plug it in, plug it in.

This Topgreener 3-port USB charger wall outlet is down to $19.17 with code U9UNVPWK on Amazon. This deal saves you about $6 off the average street price.

Essentially you'll be able to replace one outlet with three ports for charging USB devices. That's a good trade if you ask me, considering most of the things we plug in these days are power adapters for USB cables.

Features include:

USB charger outlet with three USB ports (total output of 5.8A, 29W, 5VDC) and one 15A tamper-resistant receptacle. Replaces standard wall outlet for high-speed charging without adapters

USB module part simplifies color changes and outlet replacement, so you can do it yourself, cutting out electrician and replacement costs. Instead of replacing an entire TU11558A3, replace just the USB module and it's good as new!

Smart Intellichip Technology, built into the USB ports, reads the power need of the connected smartphone, tablet, or device to safely and efficiently charge it without overcharging or overheating the device

Tamper-resistant power outlet complies with 2011 NEC Article 406.14 and provides child safety from preventing the insertion of unwanted objects into the outlet; ideal for home, office, school, airport, hotel

While it comes with a plain white wall plate, you can add your own to match your home decor, like a black one for $4 or brushed nickel for $8.

