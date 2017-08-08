Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal on a wall outlet with two USB ports built in!

This Topgreener wall outlet with Quick Charge 3.0 USB ports is down to $28.38 on Amazon with the promo code TX3R8KN4. This outlet normally goes for $33.39, and it has never dropped below $29 through a direct price drop.

Unlike some of our previous wall outlet deals, this one actually sacrifices an outlet to make room for the USB ports. But in this case, the USB ports feature QC3.0 technology the other ones didn't. Given that most of the outlets in your house are probably already half filled with some sort of charging cable, I don't think you'll miss that outlet too much. Features include:

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 USB charger featuring 4x faster charging to enabled devices

Quick Charge 3.0 features INOV technology, with an output range of 3.6-6.5V/3A, 6.5-9V/2A, 9-12V/1.5A to optimize power transfer while maximizing efficiency

Refills 80% power in 35 minutes to all quick charge enabled devices and backward compatible with Quick Charge 1.0/2.0

Ultra high speed charging to non-Quick Charge devices, such as iPhone, iPad Air and iPad Pro, up to the power need of the device or up to 2.4A per port (5VDC)

120VAC, 15A TR Tamper Resistant Outlet; dual USB ports total 36W, 3 Interchangeable Face Covers, USB A to Micro B Cable included

This outlet has 4.6 stars based on nearly 100 user reviews.

It doesn't come with a face plate, but those are pretty cheap and you can add them to your order for just $3-4 like this one from Leviton.

