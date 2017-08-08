Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal on a wall outlet with two USB ports built in!
This Topgreener wall outlet with Quick Charge 3.0 USB ports is down to $28.38 on Amazon with the promo code TX3R8KN4. This outlet normally goes for $33.39, and it has never dropped below $29 through a direct price drop.
Unlike some of our previous wall outlet deals, this one actually sacrifices an outlet to make room for the USB ports. But in this case, the USB ports feature QC3.0 technology the other ones didn't. Given that most of the outlets in your house are probably already half filled with some sort of charging cable, I don't think you'll miss that outlet too much. Features include:
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 USB charger featuring 4x faster charging to enabled devices
- Quick Charge 3.0 features INOV technology, with an output range of 3.6-6.5V/3A, 6.5-9V/2A, 9-12V/1.5A to optimize power transfer while maximizing efficiency
- Refills 80% power in 35 minutes to all quick charge enabled devices and backward compatible with Quick Charge 1.0/2.0
- Ultra high speed charging to non-Quick Charge devices, such as iPhone, iPad Air and iPad Pro, up to the power need of the device or up to 2.4A per port (5VDC)
- 120VAC, 15A TR Tamper Resistant Outlet; dual USB ports total 36W, 3 Interchangeable Face Covers, USB A to Micro B Cable included
This outlet has 4.6 stars based on nearly 100 user reviews.
It doesn't come with a face plate, but those are pretty cheap and you can add them to your order for just $3-4 like this one from Leviton.
I was really hoping for one that has two outlets with the usb ports
I keep my phone by my bed, so I use a power strip with a USB 3.0 port. Closest outlet to my night stand is around 5 feet, so this outlet would not be very useful for me. Plus, like said above, I'd rather have 2 outlets and the 2 usb ports.
Of course, you'll still need to plug in a cable - so other than having 2 ports instead of one, what does this buy you again vs just plugging in the charger you already have?
Or just wirelessly charge all the things and call it a day. The only thing this would be good for is setting up two wireless charging stations without losing the second power outlet. Other than that, there's no real point in having this and still having to plug your phone into it. There's no convenience in that.