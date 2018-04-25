Today only, Amazon is offering these Black+Decker Compact Lithium Hand Vacuums for only $19.98 apiece. There are several different colors to choose from, and this price is a historic low for almost all of the options. The average price for these is right around $35, with a little wiggle room for some of the less popular colors (like this awesome teal option.)

Almost 1,000 users gave these vacuums a collective 3.9 out of 5 star rating. The vacuum promises to be lightweight while remaining powerful. They're also easy to charge and easy to clean. The dirt bowl is clear, so you can see when it's time to dump it, and there are no bags necessary. You'll get the vacuum, a crevice tool, an upholstery brush, a wall-mount charger, and a base.

I love these for cleaning out my vehicle, but there are tons of other uses, too. Vacuum the mess that your broom and dustpan always seem to miss, keep kitty litter areas clean, make the carpet on your steps look nice, or suck up the glitter and paper scraps that seem to follow your kids around. For $20, you could do a lot worse. Another nice bonus is that the replacement filters are pretty inexpensive, too.

