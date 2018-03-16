The Hyperkin RetroN 2 Gaming Console for SNES/NES is down to $29.54 on Amazon. That price is the lowest it has ever been despite some recent fluctuations. It normally sells around $44 and has even gone as high as $48.

This is not a gaming emulator like those Raspberry Pi kits we've shared or the classic consoles Nintendo has released over the last couple years. This is hardware designed to play your old cartridges. If you have a huge collection of NES and SNES games that you haven't touched in years, buy this system and play them again. The console can support up to two NES or SNES controllers and comes with one of each. It will connect with old controllers as well.

If you don't have your own collection, time to start scrounging around on eBay or the local thrift shop. According to the reviews, it also plays Super Famicom games although that doesn't seem to be officially supported.

See on Amazon