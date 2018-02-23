Through February 28, Amazon is offering customers three months of FreeTime Unlimited for just $3.99. This subscription would generally cost you $30, as a Family plan is $10 monthly or $7 with a Prime account. If you enjoy the service and have just one child using it, you can subscribe for as low as $2.99 monthly with Prime.

FreeTime Unlimited offers unlimited access to kid-friendly apps, games, books, TV shows, movies and more, many of which are educational and can help teach your child. Much of this content is by Disney, Nickelodeon, PBS and other well-known brands. There are also "best-in-class" parental controls that can let you restrict what your child will see and set usage time limits. The content provided is best suited for kids aged 3 through 12.

FreeTime Unlimited content can be accessed on a variety of devices, including Fire TVs, Android phones and tablets, and Kindle e-readers. You can even download content for offline viewing. For more info, check out our review of the service.

