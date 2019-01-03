Grab two Anker Soundcore Mini 2 pocket Bluetooth speakers for $45.99 on Amazon right now. The 2-pack usually sells for around $62, and we've never seen a direct price drop before. A single Soundcore Mini 2 speaker goes for $30 at the moment, so you're basically getting a second one for 50% off.

The speakers are designed to be used together. You can connect the speakers together and get huge stereo sound, which makes them great for covering a larger room or outdoor party. The customized driver, passive radiator, and BassUp technology helps ensure loud, high-quality audio no matter what you play. The speakers are water resistant and deliver up to 15 hours of playtime. The speaker has 4.8 stars based on 30 user reviews.

