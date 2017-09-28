They aren't shipping yet, but you can already bundle Amazon's new Echo devices and save some cash!

Amazon has announced a variety of new Alexa-powered Echo devices, and in typical Amazon fashion, you can already save on the purchase of them with these great bundles.

Some of the new hardware includes a redesigned Echo, the addition of an Echo Plus, another attempt at a product with a screen, the Echo Spot, and finally a 4K Fire TV. This time around, Amazon is offering some great bundles that you'll want to check out.

These bundles pair some of the new hardware with a complementary device and help you save money. They include:

In addition to these, you can also grab 3 of the new Echos for $247 when you use coupon code ECHO3PACK at checkout. Amazon also announced an Echo Connect for $34.99, which connects your home phone to your Echo devices for making calls, as well as Echo Buttons for making trivia games fun again!

The latest Echo devices aren't yet released and will be available in late October. If you want to have one delivered as soon as they are available, you'll want to get your orders in now.

