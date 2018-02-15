Tekton's Everybit 135-piece electronics repair and security bit set is down to $29.83 on Amazon. It normally sells for around $33 or more. This price matches one we saw over Black Friday. It's the lowest sale in more than a year for Tekton's 135-piece kit.

The included ratcheting screwdriver has forward, fixed, and reverse drive positions with a rubber grip. There are 105 screwdriver bits and 22 precision bits. The kit is designed specifically for smaller devices like smartphones, tablets, and watches and eyeglasses. It also includes pentalobe bits for Apple products.

