This Tekton 46-piece tech rescue kit is only $15.25 at Amazon. This kit has sold around $22 or higher for the last year, and it has never dropped this low before.
Stop buying a new Xbox controller just because a key got stuck. This case has everything you need to open up small, unique electronics like that and fix it yourself. This $15 investment could save you $40 or more down the road.
Features include:
- Complete set of tools for repairing mobile phones, tablets, laptops, computers, game systems, collectible toys, wristwatches, and eyeglasses
- Includes every size pentalobe (iPhone, MacBook), every size triangle bit (toys), and unique, 3-inch, long-reach bits not available in other sets
- Magnetic driver hangs on to tiny screws so you can remove and insert them with confidence
- Three multipurpose spudgers safely pry open housings without damage
- All pieces store in pocket-sized zipper case that goes anywhere
This kit has 4.7 stars based on 406 user reviews.
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this kit and it's about $7 off the normal price. It's also got a lot of high quality bits and tools you can't find in normal tool kits.
- Things to know before you buy! - Check out iFixit's Repair Guides for walkthroughs on fixing your favorite gear. If you're going to be digging into some small electronics, get this headband with a magnifying glass and LED so you can see what you're working with.
Reader comments
Ouch £22 quid in the UK on Amazon UK, so like $28 in your funny money :). So yes this is a deal but sadly not one I can take part in.
Edit - Actually I can they ship to the UK, and it's still cheaper than the UK price even with Amazon Expedited Shipping. Thanks for the deal!!!