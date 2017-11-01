Crack open that screen and find the candy inside!

Is this deal for me?

This Tekton 46-piece tech rescue kit is only $15.25 at Amazon. This kit has sold around $22 or higher for the last year, and it has never dropped this low before.

Stop buying a new Xbox controller just because a key got stuck. This case has everything you need to open up small, unique electronics like that and fix it yourself. This $15 investment could save you $40 or more down the road.

Features include:

Complete set of tools for repairing mobile phones, tablets, laptops, computers, game systems, collectible toys, wristwatches, and eyeglasses

Includes every size pentalobe (iPhone, MacBook), every size triangle bit (toys), and unique, 3-inch, long-reach bits not available in other sets

Magnetic driver hangs on to tiny screws so you can remove and insert them with confidence

Three multipurpose spudgers safely pry open housings without damage

All pieces store in pocket-sized zipper case that goes anywhere

This kit has 4.7 stars based on 406 user reviews.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this kit and it's about $7 off the normal price. It's also got a lot of high quality bits and tools you can't find in normal tool kits.

- This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this kit and it's about $7 off the normal price. It's also got a lot of high quality bits and tools you can't find in normal tool kits. Things to know before you buy! - Check out iFixit's Repair Guides for walkthroughs on fixing your favorite gear. If you're going to be digging into some small electronics, get this headband with a magnifying glass and LED so you can see what you're working with.

See at Amazon

Happy Thrifting!