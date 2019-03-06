Amazon has the Teckin Outdoor Smart Plug on sale for $19.49 when you apply code TECKINSS31 during checkout. We've never seen it drop this low in price before, and although there's only a handful of customer reviews, they're positive so far.

This outdoor smart plug is compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Plug in a device, connect to your Wi-Fi network, and download the Smart Life app to start controlling whatever's plugged in.

Smart plugs are fantastic for breathing new life into "dumb" tech. As just a couple of examples, you could use your new smart plug to turn on a Bluetooth speaker, control fans, or power your lamps. You can also schedule connected devices or set timers, which is perfect for something like Christmas lights. If you want to take it a step further, use the plug in conjunction with IFTTT. Oh, it's cold outside? Better turn on your patio space heater. Things like that. The possibilities are broad.

The plug gives you two outlets in one, featuring a waterproof button cap to protect the outlet when not in use. The plug is able to withstand outdoor conditions like rain and heat. Teckin also has super-friendly customer service if you experience any issues.

Want a smart plug that doesn't need beefy outdoor capabilities? Check this one out.

