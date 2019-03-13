Amazon has the four-pack of Teckin Mini Smart Plugs on sale for only $32.78 today when you enter promo code TECKIN04 during checkout. Just one of these plugs would normally cost you $12, so springing for the four-pack makes a lot of sense in this case. This deal brings the price of each down to just $8.25 apiece.

The Teckin Mini Smart Plug can be controlled from anywhere in the world via the free Smart Life app on iOS and Android devices. You can even control it with your voice by using a device like an Amazon Echo or Google Home. Once you plug a device into this plug, you'll be able to schedule it to turn on or off whether you're at home or elsewhere. You can also ensure your devices are turned off while you're away and monitor energy usage and costs.

