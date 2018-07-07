The TCL 55R617 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV is down to $584.99 at Amazon while supplies last. Though Thrifter previously shared a one-day eBay deal offering this TV for as low as $552, this is otherwise the next best price we've seen for it. At Amazon, it's never been discounted below its regular price of $650 until today.

If you're looking for a bit more screen to enjoy your favorite movies and games on, you can also grab the 65-inch version of this TV on sale today for $899.99 at Amazon. It's temporarily out of stock, however you can still order it now to lock in this low price and have it shipped when next available. That model regularly sells for $1,000.