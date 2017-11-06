Target's Black Friday ad is here, and there are some deals you won't want to miss!
Black Friday will be here before you know it, and there's no better time to start preparing than now. Target is one of the many retailers that will be open on Thanksgiving with tons of deals, and there are some you will want to know about, and others that are worth passing.
Target will be open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. It has already announced that all online orders will ship for free, with no minimums, and a bunch of the Black Friday deals will be available to purchase online and then pick up in a store near you.
Some of the hottest deals that we spotted include a Google Home Mini for $29 with a $10 Target Gift Card, discounted LEGO sets, up to $300 in gift cards when activating a Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, or iPhone 8, and $20 off the brand new Amazon Echo.
Of course, there are video games for as little as $15, Blu-ray's for as low as $4, and CDs starting at $8.
Reader comments
Target's Black Friday ad is here with a $30 Google Home Mini and more
I was just looking at Target this morning. Checking out their app which integrated the Cartwheel feature recently.
That’s a great price for the Home mini but not sure if I want it or will use it. Currently have the Echo Dot which I do use. I feel as if I’m more interested in something akin to the Echo Show from Google.
I'm not a fan of cartwheel in the target app. I can't just do a normal search for cartwheel offers individually. I have to look in the categories. I wish I could still use the cartwheel app separately.
By the way, that is a good deal for the Google home mini. If I wasn't getting the mini for free with my pre-ordered Pixel 2 XL I'd be sure to get the mini there. Especially with the 5% off with the red card.
At that price (and the gift card), it might not stay on the shelf for long. I'm still kicking myself for missing the Pixel 2 XL preorder period (ordered mine after), so no free Mini for me.