Target's Black Friday ad is here, and there are some deals you won't want to miss!

Black Friday will be here before you know it, and there's no better time to start preparing than now. Target is one of the many retailers that will be open on Thanksgiving with tons of deals, and there are some you will want to know about, and others that are worth passing.

Target will be open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. It has already announced that all online orders will ship for free, with no minimums, and a bunch of the Black Friday deals will be available to purchase online and then pick up in a store near you.

Some of the hottest deals that we spotted include a Google Home Mini for $29 with a $10 Target Gift Card, discounted LEGO sets, up to $300 in gift cards when activating a Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8, or iPhone 8, and $20 off the brand new Amazon Echo.

Of course, there are video games for as little as $15, Blu-ray's for as low as $4, and CDs starting at $8.

