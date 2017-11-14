Go hands-free and drive safe!

This TaoTronics car mount and phone holder is down to $6 with code CGXFYQXU on Amazon. It sells regularly at $13 and hasn't dropped below that with a direct price drop for all of 2017. This is the lowest price we've seen.

The phone holder is adjustable, which means it can fit any smartphone, even larger ones like the Galaxy Note 8.

Features include:

Redesigned For Phone Safety: Redesigned with a one-button rear release, phone safety will always come first with a safer method of unlocking

Flat Suction Cup Sticks Better: Covering a larger area while letting in less air, the flat suction cup grips on tighter to more surfaces including dashboards and windows

Adjust, Rotate, Or Swivel: Features three different ways to move, including adjustable arm length, 180° arm rotation, and a 360° joint ball - together they get the perfect angle

Improved Usability: The adjustable support tray, rubber holder arms, and improved adjustment knobs add convenience and usability

This car mount has 3.8 stars based on 424 user reviews.

