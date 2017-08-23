Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on DJI's latest drone!

The Spark is DJI's latest drone, and it comes with a rather attractive price tag to begin with. Right now, you can pick one up for just $468.49 from B&H Photo and Amazon . We haven't seen too many discounts on this drone since its release, and it happens to be the only current discount we can find. Other retailers, including DJI's own store, all have the drone priced at its retail price of $499.

With the Spark, you've got a 12MP camera for still photos and a 1080p video camera for capturing stunning aerial photography and videography. Per charge, you'll get around 16 minutes of flight time, and it can fly at up to 31 mph in Sport Mode. The camera records to a microSD card, so you may want to pick up a few extras to have around for your flights.

Keep in mind that B&H offers free expedited shipping, and if you are outside of NY or NJ you won't pay sales tax at the time of the purchase.

