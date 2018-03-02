The Aukey virtual reality headset for smartphones is down to $5.89 with code ITP42D4M on Amazon. It's $10 without the code, and it was selling as high as $18 in early January. This is the lowest price we've seen and better than any direct discounts.

This headset works with any smartphone that is 4.7 inches to 5.2 inches, including the iPhone 7 and Nexus series. It's a lightweight device with foam cushions and adjustable head straps for comfort. You can immerse yourself in your favorite video games, movies, or just a slideshow of your favorite photos.

All Aukey devices have two-year warranties.

Looking for some other hobbies you'd like to try without spending hundreds to get started? Try drone flying with this $38 Aukey Mohawk quadcopter or add a little green to your desk with this $23 Blok Lamp and small succulent.

