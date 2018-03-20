Today eBay is taking 15% off just about everything with the code PSPRINGTIME . You will need to make a minimum purchase of $25, and you can only save up to $50 off with the code. You can only use the code once on one shopping cart. While it can be used sitewide, the few excluded categories include Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate. This deal expires at 10 p.m. Eastern tonight, March 20.

We know eBay had a 20% off sale that you let save up to $100 off a little over a week ago. That was rare to see at all because the majority of eBay sales are on very specific products or from a very specific list of sellers. It's very unusual for eBay to discount the entire site. Seeing another sale so quickly, even if it's 5% less, just means eBay had a lot of unexpected success the first time around. We do not expect to see another code anytime soon. So, if you didn't grab an item you were eyeing during the last sale the spirits of the eBay have blessed you with a second chance. The discount won't be quite as high, but then there are a lot of devices you can find on eBay that never go on sale anywhere else.

If you're a little unsure about eBay itself, remember that this sale isn't dealing with auctions. You don't have to bid on your favorite items and wait to see who else bids. We're talking about "Buy It Now" products. Also, many major retailers like Best Buy and Newegg have eBay storefronts where you can find a lot of the items from their main web sites. Stick to those stores, top-rated sellers, and people with a lot of great feedback from the last six months or so. You'll be taking a lot less a risk that way.

A few of the deals we expect to see on sale:

