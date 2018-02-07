Look ma, no hands!

DJI's first-person view Goggles are down to $349 with code GOGHEAD at B&H. These have gone for $449 since they released more than a year ago. If you want a discount, you have to go through shady third parties on Amazon, but traditional retailers like Best Buy sell it at its regular retail price. And this deal from B&H is better than all of them because not only is it $100 off the price, but you'll also save a nice chunk of change on taxes (approximately $25 depending on location) if you live outside New York and New Jersey.

The DJI Goggles have two screens with 1920x1080 pixel resolution. They connect wirelessly to your drone and provide close-range viewing up to 60fps at 720p and 30fps at 1080p. The latency is just 110ms. You can also use Head Tracking Flight Mode to simply control the drone with the tilt of your head. You will experience your DJI drone in a completely new way. The battery lasts up to six hours.

The goggles are compatible with the Mavic Pro, the Phantom 4 series (including the Phantom 4 Pro Thrifter shared a deal on earlier today), and the Inspire lineup, which will set you back a few thousand.

See at B&H