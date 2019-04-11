This Tacklife Cordless Electric Screwdriver usually costs $21.97, but thanks to coupon code B797VDYT, you can score it for just $12.08 at Amazon. Today's deal is better than any other we've posted for this product before.
Magnetic bit holder? Check. Built-in LED light? Check. Best price we've ever seen? Check. Enter code B797VDYT during checkout and you'll be well on your way to tackling those outstanding DIY tasks.
This compact, lightweight powered screwdriver has a rotation speed up to 200 rpm and a high max torque rating so you can complete a job quickly and easily. The kit includes 32 different bits that are perfectly-sized for common household tasks, plus an extender for tricky areas. The bit holder is magnetic, too, so your bits will stay secure. There's even a built-in LED light to help you see what's going on. The screwdriver has a rechargeable battery that can be topped up via the included micro USB cable.
