Synology is discounting at least four different models of very popular DiskStations.
A whole bunch of Synology network-attached storage devices are on sale right now, and there's a wide range of features and prices based on what you need to start your own media server.
- Synology DiskStation DS216j 2-bay network-attached storage device is down to $149.99 on Amazon. That's a $20 drop from its regular price and a match for its lowest price on Amazon.
- Synology DiskStation 2-bay DS216+II for $259.99. That's a drop of $40 from its street price. This is an upgrade over the above model because it adds on-the-fly transcoding.
- Synology DiskStation DS916+ 2GB 4-Bay NAS Enclosure for $499. This is a $50 discount and this NAS adds two more bays and another gigabyte of RAM over the previous models. This price is matched on Amazon but the shipping is delayed.
- Synology DS916+ 8GB 4-bay enclosure for $549 at B&H. This is a new sales price from Synology and you can find it at a couple other retailers, too, like Newegg and Jet. This is the ultimate pick-up for people who just want to go all-in on a great media server.
NAS systems let you create your own media server at home. If you have a lot of digital music and movies, you can use a NAS like this one to put all those files in a central location and access it from any system in your home. It's also a good thing to have for small businesses where multiple people might need access to the same files. And this one is perfect because it's smart enough and powerful enough to let you do all that without breaking the bank in the process.
All of Synology's DiskStations come with a two-year warranty.
You'll need to fill those bays with something! Get WD Red 2TB hard drives for $85 each.
More from Thrifter:
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
This is the time to start your own media server with Synology DiskStations dropping in price
Did a QNAP several months back, with 4 WD 4Tb Red's. Quite pleased.
These things are so much fun to geek out on. Run a couple cameras, host a site, run a VPN, ddns, etc. Back up win server to it.6 Everything you need to cloud yourself privately and apps to access all the content. Host a plex server.. low power can't beat it. I have 2 and love them.
Must be discounting these because they just released a bunch of new models yesterday.