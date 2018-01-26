Start your new life as a pilot with the Syma X5C Quadcopter.
Tenergy Corporation via Amazon is offering the Syma X5C RC Quadcopter for just $26.39 when you enter promo code TWXXPSIY at checkout. The last great deal we saw on this drone was at $30.
Syma's compact X5C drone features a 2MP HD camera which can take photos or record video of its flight. With the press of a button on the remote, it can flip 360 degrees. It's also wind-resistant, though you can fly it indoors too if you'd like.
This drone has a 6-axis Gyro stabilization system to ensure stability while in the air. It can fly for seven minutes and has a 100 minute charge time.
Amazon rates this item with 3.9 out of 5 stars after over 4,400 reviews.
Reader comments
It was my first drone. Quite good except for the fact that whenever you go out of range (approx. 30metres) the drone flies up to about 60-70 metres and decides to fall to the ground. Good thing it's rather easy to prepare.
Yup, have fun. If you happen to soar over my back yard, I have my slingshot ready and your drone will be shot down!
Otherwise they look like a heap of fun... You could get some amazing pics rock climbing etc...