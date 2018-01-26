Start your new life as a pilot with the Syma X5C Quadcopter.

Note: You must choose Tenergy Corporation as the seller for the coupon code to work.

Tenergy Corporation via Amazon is offering the Syma X5C RC Quadcopter for just $26.39 when you enter promo code TWXXPSIY at checkout. The last great deal we saw on this drone was at $30.

Syma's compact X5C drone features a 2MP HD camera which can take photos or record video of its flight. With the press of a button on the remote, it can flip 360 degrees. It's also wind-resistant, though you can fly it indoors too if you'd like.

This drone has a 6-axis Gyro stabilization system to ensure stability while in the air. It can fly for seven minutes and has a 100 minute charge time.

Amazon rates this item with 3.9 out of 5 stars after over 4,400 reviews.

See at Amazon