Amazon has the Sylvania Smart+ ZigBee Indoor Light Strip Starter Kit on sale for just $22.33 today only, a historic low price for this product. It normally sells for $45 these days and hadn't ever fallen below $30 until this deal. If you're lucky, you might also see a 30% coupon to clip on this product's page that can save you nearly $7 extra, though it's not available for everyone.
Even more Sylvania smart lights are on sale as part of Amazon's Deals of the Day. You can find standard light bulbs discounted today as well, but these deals will all be gone by tomorrow.
Enlightening
Sylvania Smart+ ZigBee Indoor Light Strip Starter Kit
This smart light strip starter kit just reached a new low price for Amazon's one-day sale on Sylvania lighting. Once it's all set up, you can control it using your smartphone or your voice, and extra strips can be added on at any time!
$22.33
$44.83 $23 off
Sylvania's highly-rated kit has over 16 million available colors. Light strips are nice for adding bias lighting, as well as illuminating areas like under a mantle or above cabinets. You can control these with your voice or smartphone by using a compatible hub. If you don't already have one, you can either use something like the Echo Plus, or pair an Echo Dot with a SmartThings Hub. You'll get three 2-foot flexible light strips, a controller, and a power supply. You can extend your Flex Strips by up to 20 feet if you add additional light strips, which are sold separately.
